In previous articles, the correspondent of Aysor.am, talking to sleep counselor and parenting specialist Astghik Nadiryan, received answers to questions that concern many mothers. In this article, Astghik Nadiryan gives some useful tips that will make parenting easier and help you enjoy the process.

First of all, the child should be provided with predictable rest, daily life appropriate to his age, try to keep the child’s cup of love full.

For working parents, this is to spend time at home with the maximum quality և including the child. For non-working parents as well, because we are constantly at home with the child and forget that he is by our side, but we are busy with something, and that is not quality attention. It is necessary to organize a walk, to take the child out to fresh air.

There is no need to complain about nocturnal awakenings, they are inevitable in the critical stages of children, it can be done simply so that we have most of the nights without awakening, or at least a minimal amount.

The number one tip is to follow the child. We can have a wake-up call, which can be found in the book Good Night, Little One. It can range from 30 minutes to 1 hour. This shows that there are patterns in which the child finds his index.

Nowadays life is complicated, և parents often try to adapt the child to their regime and lifestyle. There are children who really adapt, they feel good in the parental mode, but most of the children also have their own rhythm. When we do not maintain that rhythm և the daytime process is wrongly organized, we see that difficulties arise.

All the knowledge that mothers receive from different specialists, they should try to use, remembering that each little one is special. For example, if you have ten tools, only one of them can work for your child, but until you try those tools or at least do not know about them, you can not say for sure whether it works or not. To do this, one must listen to one’s own inner parental voice, follow the child, respect his / her need for sleep, food, the need to be close to the parent, hug him / her, understand that children are going through a crisis, especially during the first year of life.

The stages of sharp growth, the acquisition of new skills can be critical. In this period we can have a setback. One can simply miss, not expect anything from the child, not try to satisfy one’s own expectations through him.

It is necessary to be more forgiving towards our parent,, because in such a period it is not the parent’s fault that the child has difficulty sleeping or crying. It is possible to help, but to expect that we can control the situation one hundred percent is wrong, it creates unnecessary tension.

Sometimes you can let your child guide you, remembering that you are responsible for his sleep, food, and so on.

Balancing all this will allow the parent to guide and manage the situation.

