We Must Begin ‘Dismantling’ American Political System And Economy

Representative Ilhan Omar needed the “dismantling” of the American political system and economy, labelling it a “system of oppression.”

Omar: “We Cannot Stop At The Criminal Justice System”

At an event on Tuesday, Ilhan Omar said that “as long as [the American] economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who’s profiting, who’s being shut out, we shall perpetuate this inequality.”

She added that while the “criminal justice system” was already being targeted (by the recent movement to Defund the Police), leftists must not stop there.

“We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it,” Omar explained.

The event was organized by Omar in Minnesota with members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus so that you can address “racism in policing” following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Omar has supported the movement to “Defund the Police” which has cropped up in recent weeks, including a recent vote in Minneapolis to get rid of their entire police department, that has been passed unanimously.

“You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root”, Omar said regarding the vote. “What you can do is rebuild. And so this is our opportunity, you know, as a city to come together, have the conversation of what public safety looks like, who enforces the most dangerous crimes that take place in our community.”

Communists Will Keep Pushing Until This Country Is A Hellhole

As soon as the “Defund the Police” movement started, we all knew this was coming. Why would these communists, including Ilhan Omar, stop with law enforcement, when their movement can push to eradicate our entire political system? These movements never stop with one goal – as soon as they get a wave behind them, they’ll use that momentum to seize whatever else they are able to as well.

A seditious, dangerous movement like this can’t be allowed to exist in the US. The left, rightly, criticize the Confederacy for treason, yet they are definitely advocating the same thing! Communists must never be tolerated – conservatives must rebel against this rhetoric, or the nation will be plunged into darkness.