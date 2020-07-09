‘We met a Karen’: Black and Latino residents film woman accosting them for using neighborhood pool

Shocking footage shows as soon as a woman demands that two black and Latino residents prove they are now living in the neighborhood.

The video, filmed in North Carolina, shows a white woman questioning two people that she does not recognize, accusing them of trespassing in to her neighborhood to use the pool – despite the fact in addition they live there.

In an apparent racial dispute the woman, dressed in yellow and holding her phone up like about to make a call, shouts: ‘I know every one who lives here.’

‘You know me?’ one of the residents, a female, who can’t be seen on camera, asks the woman.

The woman replies: ‘No, I understand who lives here and who does not,’

‘You know who lives here?! You know who lives here?,’ the resident asks her again, to which she replies, ‘Yeah, I do!’

‘How are you aware that I don’t live here?!’ the resident asks her.

The woman then replies: ‘Let me let you know how. Because I was here when this neighborhood was built and I understand every single one who bought in here. I’ve been here since 2010.’

The video, filmed in North Carolina, shows a white woman questioning a couple that she doesn’t recognize, accusing them of trespassing into her neighborhood

The woman claimed she knew everyone in the neighborhood and that the two residents did not live there

Clearly confused by the woman’s response, the resident asks, ‘Are you serious right now?’ to that the woman replies, ‘So serious.’

‘So you know every one that lives in my neighborhood?!’ the resident asks again, to which the woman then questions again whether she lives there.

‘We do live here, we do,’ the male resident explains this time around, as the female resident exclaims, ‘Yes!’

At this time the woman demands the residents pay their address to her, to that they respond, ‘I’m not providing you my address!’

A Twitter user by the name of @potaytofairy shared the video combined with caption: ‘We met a karen today who called the cops on us for going out at OUR neighborhood pool’

The woman reportedly called law enforcement on the residents following their dispute.

A Twitter user by the name of @potaytofairy shared the video combined with caption: ‘We met a karen today who called the cops on us for going out at OUR neighborhood pool because she didn’t believe we lived there.’

The video is just still another in a spate of ‘Karen’, a name that has been used to describe entitled middle-aged white women in modern slang, but can connect with people who use their privilege to exert power in oftentimes unnecessary instances.

The pop culture phrase has skyrocketed in recent months after several ‘Karen’ incidents were shared on the web, including one incident when Amy Cooper of New York City falsely reported to police that a black man was attacking her in Central Park after that he asked that she leash her dog.

‘Karen’ has additionally been used as a catch-all moniker to target a number of Americans who now refuse to wear face masks in public through the coronavirus pandemic.