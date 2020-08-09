We May Have ‘Recycled’ a Key Region of Our Brains as Humans Learned to Read

Despite the long evolutionary history of our types, humans have just read and composing for a couple of thousand years. New research study reveals that we may have ‘recycled’ a key region of the brain to assist us begin making good sense of the composed word.

In tests on rhesus macaque monkeys, researchers have shown that a region called the inferior temporal (IT) cortex in the primate’s brain is capable of offering the vital info we require to turn strings of letters into something more significant.

That neural behaviour recommends that, rather of progressing brand-new locations of the brain particularly for reading, humans may have repurposed the very same brain region while establishing the capability to identify words as they were documented– what’s understood as orthographic processing.

“This work has opened up a potential linkage between our rapidly developing understanding of the neural mechanisms of visual processing and an important primate behaviour – human reading,” says neuroscientist James DiCarlo from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Inferior temporal cortex, or gyrus, in yellow. (Gray726/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain)

This concept of brain rewiring to procedure composed words has actually beensuggested before DiCarlo and his coworkers have formerly examined the IT cortex’s function in …