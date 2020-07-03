We look at the West Indies squad England will face in Test series | Cricket News





West Indies want to win a Test series in England for the first time since 1988

England will face a West Indies staff with a robust Barbados contingent in their behind-closed-doors three-Test series

Nine of the 15 gamers named in the vacationers’ squad are from the island, a variety of whom have proved thorns in England’s facet in the previous.

England vs W Indies Live on

July 8 – first Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

Captain Jason Holder led West Indies to a 2-1 series win in the Caribbean in early 2019, a outcome which means his facet head to England as Wisden Trophy holders for the first time since 2009.

Jason Holder’s males at present maintain the Wisden Trophy, by dint of their 2-1 win in the Caribbean in early 2019

The 28-year-old scored a career-best unbeaten 202 in the series opener 18 months in the past as West Indies recorded a thumping 381-run victory, whereas he then claimed 4 wickets in the following match in Antigua as his staff triumphed by 10 wickets to take an unassailable 2-Zero lead.

Holder’s batting document in opposition to England is stellar – he averages over 40 in opposition to Joe Root’s males, having additionally scored his maiden Test ton versus them throughout the drawn 2015 series in the Caribbean.

However, his warm-up kind in England has been sketchy, with the captain managing simply seven runs in three innings and going through fewer than 30 balls.

Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Holder was backed up beautifully by some fellow Barbadians on their residence island in January 2019, with seamer Kemar Roach‘s 5-17 guaranteeing England have been skittled for simply 77 in the first innings earlier than off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase took an eight-wicket haul in the second.

Chase’s strongest swimsuit is his batting – he has managed 5 tons and 7 fifties in his 32 Tests – however, as he confirmed when razing England, his bowling is greater than helpful and he turned the first West Indies participant since Sir Garfield Sobers in 1966 to hit 100 and take a five-wicket haul in the similar Test when he achieved the feat in opposition to India in Jamaica in 2016.

Roston Chase’s 8-60 in Barbados final yr helped West Indies thrash England

Roach was the main wicket-taker in the 2019 series with England – 18 scalps at 13.88 throughout the three Tests – and is now West Indies’ ninth most prolific bowler in Test cricket, having claimed 193 victims, yet one more than the nice Wes Hall. Andy Roberts, who took 202, is his subsequent goal.

Roach was in advantageous kind for Barbados throughout the 2019/20 West Indies Championship, bagging 30 wickets in 5 video games at 13.70, together with a nine-wicket match haul in his earlier recreation in March.

The paceman was not Barbados’ main wicket-taker, although, with that accolade going to Chemar Holder – no relation of Jason – who prised 36 wickets at a mean beneath 19, making him not solely Barbados’ high man however the main seam-bowling wicket-taker in the competitors.

West Indies seamer Chemar Holder might make his Test debut in England

The 22-year-old – who performs on-line video video games with England’s Barbados-born fast Jofra Archer – has earned a maiden call-up for the England tour, the place he will be a part of Barbados colleagues Roach, Chase, Holder, Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich, Shamarh Brooks and Raymon Reifer.

Hope is one other with earlier success in opposition to England, turning into the first man to attain twin centuries in the similar first-class match at Headingley when he propelled West Indies to a well-known win at Leeds in 2017.

Hope has struggled to again up that efficiency in Test cricket – he has hit no tons and is averaging solely 25.51 in 19 Tests since that recreation, together with a return of simply 119 runs at 23.80 in the 2019 series in the Caribbean.

That is in stark distinction to his ODI kind – solely India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored extra ODI runs than his tally of 1,345 in 2019 and his profession common in the format is 52.20, the highest of all Windies batsmen.

Shai Hope is flourishing in ODIs however has discovered Test runs harder

Doughty opener Brathwaite has not performed an ODI since 2017 however is an integral a part of West Indies’ Test staff and was Hope’s chief ally throughout the win at Headingley three years in the past.

Brathwaite shared a fourth-wicket stand of 246 with Hope to underpin the profitable pursuit of 322 and will himself have turn out to be the first man to attain two centuries in the similar recreation at Leeds had he not clipped Moeen Ali to Ben Stokes at slip on 95 in the run chase.

Brathwaite had a comparatively lean West Indies Championship, passing fifty solely thrice in 15 innings, albeit not as lean as team-mate Brooks, who averaged beneath 19 in the similar variety of knocks.

Shamarh Brooks scored his maiden Test century in opposition to Afghanistan in November

However, the 31-year-old did compile his maiden Test ton in opposition to Afghanistan in November, scoring 111 from the No four spot in Lucknow.

The remaining Bajan in the squad, Reifer, is a seam-bowling all-rounder whose solely Test thus far got here in New Zealand in 2017.

The 29-year-old, who has additionally performed two one-day internationals, will present a left-arm choice and did his probabilities no hurt with a five-wicket haul in 11 balls in West Indies’ first observe recreation at Emirates Old Trafford.

The non-Barbados group options two gamers from Antigua (Alzarri Joseph and Rahkeem Cornwall), three from Jamaica (Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner and John Campbell) and one Trinidadian (Shannon Gabriel).

Alzarri Joseph’s nascent West Indies profession has been beset by harm

England know all about Joseph, with the wiry seamer impressing in the Antigua Test in 2019, eradicating Root with an outstanding rising ball on day one. He then opted to play on throughout day three regardless of the loss of life of his mom and dismissed the England skipper once more as West Indies sealed a series victory.

Joseph has been affected by accidents earlier than and since that recreation however is now totally match and claimed eight wickets throughout West Indies’ two inner warm-up video games in Manchester.

Off-spinner Cornwall, standing 6ft 6in tall and weighing over 20 stone, turned the heaviest Test cricketer in historical past when he debuted in opposition to India in 2019 however turned discuss from his determine to his figures when he bagged 7-75 and a 10-wicket match haul in his second and most up-to-date Test in opposition to Afghanistan in November.

Rahkeem Cornwall made a huge impact in West Indies’ win over Afghanistan

Cornwall has taken over 300 wickets in 62 first-class matches at a mean beneath 24 and picked up 19 in three video games in 2018 when West Indies swept England Lions 3-0 in a red-ball series.

Jamaican duo Blackwood and Bonner have been chosen off the again of dominant West Indies Championship campaigns, with Blackwood the highest run-scorer in the competitors – his 768 runs together with a career-best 248 and 6 half-centuries – and Bonner the fourth.

England have encountered Blackwood’s enterprising fashion of batting earlier than, with the 28-year-old hitting his maiden Test hundred in opposition to them in Antigua in 2015 earlier than his 85 and unbeaten 47 helped West Indies to a series-drawing win in Barbados just a few weeks later. Blackwood additionally chipped in with 49 late on throughout West Indies’ Hope-inspired victory at Headingley.

Jermaine Blackwood averages 55.33 in his six Tests in opposition to England

Bonner, although, will be experiencing Test cricket for the first time, the 31-year-old rewarded for averaging over 58 domestically this time period, together with his 523 runs together with two tons and as many fifties. He has been described as an “unflappable character” by Windies chairman of selectors, Roger Harper.

Fellow Jamaican Campbell made his Test debut in opposition to England in 2019 and smacked James Anderson for the six at North Sound that wrapped up a series win for his staff.

The left-hander made begins in nearly all of his knocks in opposition to England with out changing one right into a maiden Test fifty, however that lastly got here in his sixth recreation, in opposition to Afghanistan.

West Indies’ preliminary 14-man squad has now been upped to 15 with skilled paceman Shannon Gabriel – match once more after ankle surgical procedure – added after bagging eight wickets throughout the two inner video games.

That means the vacationers can now name on precisely the similar assault that noticed off England at residence at the starting of final yr.

