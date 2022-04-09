The President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov stated that he would definitely be in favor of the restoration of the Soviet Union.

“Undoubtedly, I would support the restoration. Thank God, I lived in the Soviet era. I saw how people treated each other, we did not distinguish between ethnicity. “We lived like a big family,” Bibilov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, although there were repressions in the 1930s, the USSR, as a state, was very powerful and played a significant role in the whole world.

“In fact, after World War II, until the 1990s, there was no war in Europe. As soon as the Soviet Union collapsed, it started immediately: Yugoslavia, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Central Asia ․․․ All this shocked the whole world. “The United States, of course, played a leading role there, because it was unacceptable for them to have such a powerful state with such relations between the nations and peoples within it,” said the President of the Republic of South Ossetia.

Bibilov noted that he would welcome if those relations “came back”.

“Of course, I am only in favor of the re-establishment of such relations – a political unit in the USSR or another dimension.” “That would be right,” he said.