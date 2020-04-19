‘We knew this was coming’: Coronavirus pandemic was preventable, ZSL chief says

The international coronavirus dilemma was “predictable and preventable”, the head of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has actually claimed in a pungent review of the globe’s readiness for the pandemic.

Writing specifically in The Independent, Dominic Jermey, supervisor general of ZSL, says federal governments have actually done much inadequate in taking on problems at the origin of the introduction of Covid-19 – the wild animals profession and also zoonotic illness.

“Alongside my disbelief, horror and sadness at the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, my main emotions are anger and frustration. Frustration that the pandemic we are living through was predictable and preventable,” Mr Jermey composes.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

The candid recognition by Mr Jermey comes in the middle of enhancing rage in the house and also abroad over failings by nationwide federal governments to prepare effectively for the transmittable condition, which has actually until now asserted greater than 150,000 lives around the world.

“Humanity’s relentless exploitation of wildlife has been putting us at increasing risk of an event like this for decades. And this knowledge has not been some big secret, despite the rhetoric from various world leaders claiming this pandemic couldn’t have been anticipated,” Mr Jermey composes. “The reality is, we knew this was coming.”

The message would certainly show up pertinent for succeeding Conservative federal governments, which have actually been charged of repeatedly ignoring warnings within “pandemic preparedness” documents over the past decade.

To minimise the risk of future pandemics, Mr Jermey calls for the international community to focus on better regulation of so-called “wet markets”, such as the one in Wuhan largely considered the epicentre of the outbreak, and a renewed battle against the “illegal and unsustainable” wildlife trade.

Of the latter, Evgeny Lebedev, proprietor of The Independent and Evening Standard, wrote last week: “From the financing of terrorists like Al-Shabab to the propagation of corruption and smuggling groups, this demand has done untold damage to the African continent.

Read more

“But now, the illegal wildlife trade’s filthy conclusion, from one of China’s live animal markets, has gone from an animal rights problem to a global health crisis.”

The Independent last week launched a campaign calling for an international effort in creating tighter restrictions on wildlife markets and the trade of wild animals, practices of which no one country is the sole guilty party.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

Mr Jermey advocates for the need to be mindful of the myriad consequences that would likely follow any action taken on markets which sell wild species.

“Simply banning or closing the markets where wildlife is sold would leave millions of people in the developing world without a vital source of nutrition”, Mr Jermey writes.

Instead, we need “significant investment in wildlife health research, its application and improved regulation of wildlife markets”.

Mr Jermey adds: “As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, with its enormous human and economic impacts, we must ensure there is a fundamental rethink of the relationship between humans and wildlife.”