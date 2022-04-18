Sos Hakobyan, the spokesman of the “Homeland” party, considers the start of the protest actions in Freedom Square as symbolic: the struggle is for the resurrection of the statehood.

“Freedom Square will become our home, because inconvenience can not hinder our struggle. “Deprivation is not a greater suffering for us than what this government is leading us to,” Hakobyan told Aysor.am.

He especially emphasized the involvement of the youth, the active participation in the issues related to the homeland. “People who live with their daily worries, who are often indifferent, just have to understand that even after losing their homeland, nothing will make sense. “Until we become an Armenian community, we must stand up.”

Hakobyan assures the citizens who have lost faith that Arthur Vanetsyan is determined, there is no place to retreat.