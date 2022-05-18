Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the Homeland party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, who had visited the military investigation department of the penitentiary, recently left and announced that Garik Galeyan, the father of Mkhitar Galeyan, a soldier killed in the 44-day war. He was arrested and is currently in hospital.

“He has a heart problem, we have just been informed that he is feeling well, after the hospital he will be transferred to the military department of the penitentiary, where the investigative actions will continue. “Galeyan’s brother is in the penitentiary at the moment, no charges have been filed yet, but they are going to nominate,” Vanetsyan told reporters.

He said that he, MPs Tigran Abrahamyan and Armenuhi Kyureghyan had submitted a motion to release Garik Galeyan.

“We have to make a payment. “We hope that the investigative body will be conscious and will not accuse the hero’s parent of such an absurd accusation,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

He said that this situation is strange when the heroic father Garik Galeyan is arrested on baseless charges.

“It is an extreme situation, it is unbelievable that now we are standing and saying that Garik Galeyan and his brother have been arrested,” said the leader of the “Homeland” party.

He mentioned that he had left his phone number in the penitentiary to be called and informed what decision had been made in Garik Galeyan’s case.

The deputies presented a personal guarantee for Galeyan. They have to pay 500,000 drams with three deputies.

“We are waiting for the mediation to be discussed so that we can pay the money and, if it is positive, Garik Galeyan will be released,” Arthur Vanetsyan mentioned.