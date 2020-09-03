‘We hope Messi stays’ – Griezmann speaks out on Barcelona exit reports

Recent remarks from the star’s daddy Jorge appear to recommend that Leo might yet stay at Camp Nou beyond this summertime

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann hopes that he will continue to line up along with Lionel Messi next season, while acknowledging that it is down to the club and gamer to solve their distinctions.

Messi surprised the Barca world recently after sending out a telegram in which he specified his objectives of leaving the club instantly on a totally free transfer.

Barcelona objected to Messi’s flexibility to make such a relocation under the regards to his present agreement and considering that the news broke Camp Nou has actually been struck by unpredictability, as Manchester City sit poised as the reported front- runners must the Argentine wizard cut brief his 20- year association with the club.

Griezmann has actually simply completed his very first season as part of the Blaugrana forward line with the club captain and confesses that he is wishing for excellent news.

“We are trying to stay updated with the issue, but it is between him and the club,” the France global, presently on responsibility for his nationwide group ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes versus Portugal and Croatia, described to M6 on Thursday

“We just hope that he remains. I am attempting to remain concentrated on the nationwide group and prepare well for the next 2 video games.

“We have …