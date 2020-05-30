‘We have to take a stand’: crowds call for justice as protests ignite across the US | US news

Protests over police brutality and the dying of George Floyd ignited as soon as once more on Friday across the US, as demonstrators clashed with police in Minneapolis, New York and Atlanta.

Gatherings had been largely peaceable as folks marched in the streets from Los Angeles to New York, however in Atlanta, demonstrators set a police automotive ablaze and broke home windows at CNN’s headquarters. Meanwhile, in Washington, the White House quickly went beneath lockdown orders as protesters gathered exterior.

The Minnesota governor, who set an 8pm curfew for the metropolis of Minneapolis, had pledged that Friday could be totally different from the earlier night time, when officers deserted the space round the third police precinct to 1000’s of indignant demonstrators who set hearth to the constructing.

But as the curfew arrived, the protesters had been again out in drive and never giving floor. Thousands gathered round the police station.

Once once more the police retreated. Once once more the protesters took management. Defying repeated orders, and waves of teargas, they stored pushing ahead till the police gave means.

Within half an hour the police station, the image of what the protesters noticed as their victory the earlier night, was again of their arms. They celebrated with selfies and excursions of its wrecked inside.

As the solar went down, the protesters stored pushing the police again. The governor had threatened to ship in the nationwide guard, however it was nowhere to be seen. Neither, for now, was there a repeat of the looting and burning of buildings.

Protests have raged all week in the wake of Floyd’s dying, with protesters calling for an finish to police brutality and justice for him and different black Americans, together with Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in March by law enforcement officials in Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by a retired legislation enforcement officer and his son in Georgia whereas out jogging.

As the protests proceed, with extra anticipated this weekend, metropolis officers have referred to as for calm and legislation enforcement groups are deploying tear gasoline, rubber bullets, and even drone surveillance in opposition to the crowds.

The largest protests up to now have been in Minneapolis and St Paul, the place officers pinned down Floyd till he turned unresponsive.

On Friday morning crowds returned, and lots of helped clear up the harm to companies and different buildings across the Twin Cities. A neighborhood psychological well being clinic distributed meals to the neighborhood, and neighbors supplied to preserve watch over one another by one other night time of protests.

Minnesota’s governor Tim Walz issued an govt order to set a non permanent curfew for Minneapolis and St Paul on Friday afternoon; anybody touring on public streets or gathering in public locations previous 8pm might face jail time and $1,000 in fines.

In downtown Minneapolis, a group of protestors Friday afternoon took a knee in entrance of state patrol officers and nationwide guard members for 9 minutes. Police pinned Floyd down for almost 9 minutes earlier than he turned unresponsive and died.









Police officers guard the CNN Center throughout a protest in Atlanta. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images



Unrest across the nation

An indication in Atlanta that began peacefully rapidly modified tone Friday night. Protesters used barricades to break police car windshields and jumped from automotive to automotive. Hundreds of the protesters confronted police exterior CNN headquarters. They spray-painted the giant, iconic CNN brand exterior the constructing, breaking a windowed entrance. One protester climbed on high of the signal and waved a Black Lives Matter flag to cheers from the crowd.

In New York City, lots of have gathered in Foley Square on Friday, the place the mom of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer put him in a chokehold, whereas repeatedly crying out, as Floyd did, “I can’t breathe.”

“They have to stop coming into our neighborhoods and brutalizing, terrorizing, murdering,” stated Gwen Carr, Garner’s mom, who wore a masks with “I can’t breathe” printed on the entrance. “We have to take a stand,” she stated. The night time earlier than, the New York police made greater than 70 arrests and citations, in accordance to the NYPD, charging protesters with assault and resisting arrest.

The police presence was heavy as demonstrators marched across the Brooklyn bridge. Hundreds of protestors additionally gathered at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night chanting, “Fuck the police,” and “No justice, no peace.”

“Police violence is one of the biggest health issues in our country,” stated Kimberly Sue, a doctor who has additionally been treating coronavirus sufferers. “Whether it’s Covid or cops it lowers the life expectancy of black people in this country.”

In downtown Houston, lots of have taken to the streets, marching towards metropolis corridor. In San Jose, California, protestors blocked a main freeway.













Protesters in New York on Friday. Photograph: Mary Altaffer/AP



Arrest of officer in Floyd case

The protests got here as Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was charged with third-degree homicide in Floyd’s dying on Friday, however cities are nonetheless bracing for extra protests over Floyd’s dying and the broader difficulty of police brutality. Three different officers concerned in Floyd’s arrest have not but been charged.

Denver mayor Michael Hancock referred to as for calm and unity on Friday, following protests the earlier night time that noticed pictures fired, although no accidents. “Let not the story be about the riots and protests. Let’s keep the focus on the life that was lost,” he stated at a news briefing.

Martin Luther King III, the son of the late Martin Luther King Jr has repeatedly evoked his father’s message that “a riot is the language of the unheard”.

“And what is it America has failed to hear?” King Jr stated. “It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met.”

Friday’s demonstrations come on the heels of protests in quite a few cities the night time earlier than. In Columbus, Ohio, crowds smashed home windows at the Ohio Statehouse and storefronts alongside surrounding downtown streets, and about 400 confronted off with the Columbus police on Thursday night time, in accordance to the Columbus Dispatch. In Phoenix, protesters who marched from metropolis corridor to the state capitol on Thursday night time into Friday morning carried indicators studying, “Silence is violence” and “Being black should not be a death sentence”, the Arizona Republic reported. And in Louisville, the place Breonna Taylor was killed, Taylor’s mom referred to as for an finish to violence. On Thursday night time, seven folks suffered gunshot wounds after pictures had been fired at the protest.

“Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile and bringing people together,” Taylor’s mom stated in a statement on Friday morning. Taylor, a 26-year-old black medical technician who labored at two Louisville hospitals, was shot and killed by police in her own residence in an early morning 13 March raid by officers serving a no-knock warrant on a narcotics investigation.

“The last thing she’d want to see right now is any more violence.”

Ankita Rao and businesses contributed reporting