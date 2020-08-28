“We have to be the change”

George Floyd’s bro, Philonese Floyd Source: Pool

“I wish George were here to see this right now,” George Floyd’s bro, Philonise Floyd, informed participants of the March on Washington, speaking fromthe Lincoln Memorial

“That’s who I’m marching for. I’m marching for George, for Brianna, for Ahmaud, for Jacob, for Pamela Turner, for Michael Brown. Trayvon and anybody else who lost their lives,” Floyd stated.

Floyd kept in mind that it has “never been more clear” than now that modification is required and is taking place.

“It’s never been more clear that change right now, is happening right now. Because we demand it. Everyone here has made a commitment. Because they wouldn’t be here for no other reason right now,” Floyd stated.

Floyd prompted leaders to enact laws to “protect us.” He thanked participants and advocates throughout the nation who have supported him and his siblings’ cause.

“My brother George is looking down right now. He’s thankful for everything everyone is doing right now. You all are showing a lot of empathy and passion, and I am enjoying every last bit of it right now. If it weren’t for y’all, I don’t know where I’d be right now. Because you all are keeping me running,” he stated.

Floyd is to name a few relative of cops violence victims who are speaking at today’s demonstration. His bro George Floyd, a 46-year-old black male, passed away in May after advocating aid as a law enforcement officer utilized his knee on Floyd’s neck to pin him to the ground.

His death triggered …