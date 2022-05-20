Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, and the delegation led by him.

In his welcoming speech, the RA Prime Minister noted.

“Dear Mr. President,

Dear Colleagues,

Welcome to Armenia և your visit to our country. I warmly remember my last visit to Lithuania, where we started a very important dialogue that must continue. I think we should try to use this visit to intensify our bilateral relations. Hosting you on an official visit to our country is a very good sign, we can say that our bilateral visits and relations have gained a certain dynamics, which we must maintain.

Thank you for visiting us, for supporting us and for promoting the further development of the relationship. I think we will discuss our bilateral relations լայն a wide range of issues related to the international, regional situation և agenda. I will be glad to hear your assessments և views on the current situation, our bilateral relations, international developments և, of course, also on our regional situation. Thank you արի welcome. ”

The President of Lithuania in his turn noted.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

First of all, I would like to thank you for the warm reception I felt in all the structures, starting from the presidential residence, now with you in the government. I think there are two topics that are very important. One, as you mentioned, is the bilateral relations between our countries. You mentioned your visit, which I remember very well, last fall in Vilnius, և now my task is to give a new breath to our relations in the economic, cultural and educational spheres. This is why I did not come alone. Not only are my advisers with me, but my delegation also includes the Deputy Ministers of Transport and Agriculture.

It is very possible to find places in the market where we can really work, I think, given the fact that Lithuania is moving to a higher value-added economy, there will be new areas of mutual interest, such as biotechnology, finance, information and communication. technologies that are developing very fast in our country and make up a large percentage of GDP. ”

The interlocutors discussed the agenda of Armenia-Lithuania relations and prospects for development. Nikol Pashinyan reiterated Lithuania’s support for Armenia’s democracy, in response to which Gitanas Nauseda reaffirmed Lithuania’s readiness to continue supporting Armenia’s democratic path, the government’s reform agenda. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, technological, educational and cultural spheres.

The sides exchanged views on the regional situation and developments.

The Prime Minister presented the positions of the Republic of Armenia on the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the unblocking of communication channels. Nikol Pashinyan referred to the agreements reached as a result of the meetings mediated by international partners, emphasizing that Armenia is guided by the peace agenda, but that process cannot be one-sided. In this context, the Prime Minister used the support of the international community – the targeted response to actions aimed at destabilizing the region.

Gitanas Nauseda noted that peace, stability and economic growth are of mutual interest to the countries of the region, Lithuania and the European Union, and that Lithuania will continue to contribute to the establishment of regional dialogue, stability and prosperity.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for that readiness and praised the efforts of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel, which, together with the efforts of other international partners, contribute to the creation of an atmosphere of dialogue.

Both sides stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Issues related to the preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in Artsakh and the involvement of UNESCO in that process were also touched upon.

The role of democracy in serving security challenges, protecting human rights, the rule of law, the success of sectoral reforms, and ensuring economic growth has been emphasized. The President of Lithuania noted that his country has some experience, is ready to share with Armenia, to exchange information. Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the proposal, noting that Armenia is studying the experience of countries with successful development.