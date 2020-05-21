We have spent $30bn defending Assad, Syria must pay us back – Middle East Monitor

Iran has spent between $20-$30 billion in its Syria marketing campaign to be able to hold President Bashar Al-Assad in energy, an Iranian lawmaker has revealed, insisting that Syria will someday have to repay its money owed to Tehran.

Iranian Member of Parliament, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, who has been an integral a part of its nationwide safety and international coverage fee, made the revelation yesterday in an interview with the Iranian state-affiliated Etemad newspaper.

“I repeat, we may have given Syria $20 billion to $30 billion, and we have to take it back from Syria. The money of this nation has been spent there,” he acknowledged, repeating that his nation “must get this money back from Syria.”

Throughout the 9 years of Syria’s ongoing civil struggle, Iran has been a vital ally to the Assad regime and has supplied navy assist by the deployment of Shia militia fighters, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) commanders, arms and gear, in addition to the funding of proxy teams equivalent to Hezbollah.

In comparability to the $30 billion spent on propping up the Syrian regime, Iran’s defence finances final 12 months amounted to round 700 trillion rials ($16.6 billion).

Falahatpisheh’s feedback come every week after it was reported that Iran was withdrawing a few of its navy forces and components from Syria because of the financial hardships brought on by sanctions imposed by the United States on Tehran and the results of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation, in addition to the sustained Israeli air strikes which have been focusing on Iranian navy positions and websites inside Syria over the previous few years.

The experiences of the withdrawal have been denied, nevertheless, by Iran, Hezbollah and Syria itself.

If Iran does demand the total compensation of the $30 billion from Syria within the close to future, it will put vital pressure on the Syrian regime because of the financial instability that it’s going through itself, together with the nationwide rebuilding of Syria and its civilian infrastructure destroyed after years of struggle.

