Lawyer Ara Zohrabyan informed that the independent lawyers have set up a working group to prevent the illegal actions of the police.

“Some police officers of the RA Police use obviously illegal physical force (sometimes with special cruelty) against the citizens participating in the peaceful protests, even those who do not. Moreover, both lawyers and journalists are the target of atrocities and illegality.

Respecting the RA Police Institute, we can not but refer to this behavior of some police officers who violate the title of police officer, for which Chief of Police Vahe Ghazaryan is directly responsible.

In order to prevent these atrocities, we have created a working group with independent lawyers to prevent police atrocities.

The working group will collect information on the use of disproportionate force (atrocities, illegalities) by the police and will take appropriate legal action. Only the sense of inevitability of responsibility can sober up a police officer who has a tendency to be violent.

I call on our lawyers to join this working group.

I call on our compatriots to send materials containing information about police brutality and illegalities [email protected] “by e-mail,” the lawyer wrote.