Home Armenia “We have proposed to expand the number of classes providing education in... Armenia “We have proposed to expand the number of classes providing education in Russian in Armenian schools.” Ministry of Education and Science | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 12, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “We have proposed to expand the number of classes providing education in Russian in Armenian schools.” Ministry of Education and Science | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia 40 million euros will be directed to loans to the renewable energy sector, 70 million to SMEs on preferential terms | Morning Armenia A swearing-in ceremony of judges took place at the residence of the RA President Morning Armenia Armenian gives many opportunities. all that remains is to use the inexhaustible treasury of our language. urge |: Morning Recent Posts Fleets Are Twitter’s Missing Tweets, Now Available To All Wendy Williams Has Lost Millions of Dollars Ararat Mirzoyan received the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Russia intends to be first in the world to approve coronavirus vaccine CNN Exclusive: Vice President Kamala Harris talks immigration, race and reform Most Popular The price of the dollar in Armenian banks dropped to 465 drams Rate.am website presented data on the exchange rate. The minimum purchase price for a dollar in Armenian banks is 465 drams, the sale... Alen Simonyan suggested the journalists to gather and work out rules of conduct, otherwise... "Protecting ourselves with the law on freedom of speech and the media, journalists often behave very badly," Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan told reporters in... Maxim Vengerov և State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia to give concert in memory of... With the support of the RA Ministry of Education and Science, the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia organized a concert evening dedicated to the... Corruption Abuse Case Sent to Court by Acting Director of Lake Arpi National Park... In connection with the cases of alleged corruption abuses committed in the field of hay in the territory of the national park by the... Khachik Galstyan. The cynics of New Armenia Member of the "Homeland" party Khachik Galstyan writes on his Facebook page. "The cynics of the new Armenia.When the ancient Greeks went dark! ...