"We have no gas, no oil, the only way is education" ․ The President of the Republic of Armenia visited Gyumri | Morning

RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan was in Gyumri today.

First of all, he took part in the opening ceremony of luxuriously renovated and furnished classrooms and chairs in the Gyumri branch of the RA State University of Economics. This particularly refers to the university’s distance education classroom, the chair of general economics և natural sciences and the creativity և innovation center.

The President reminded that he was the Chairman of the Board of the RA State University of Economics, in this respect he was obliged to participate in the event taking place in the University.



The President made a short speech, shared his impressions, expressed his admiration for the head of the branch Karen Petrosyan in order to make the university state-of-the-art and to fill it with innovation. He mentioned that the latter is a very interesting person, he has created such an environment and opportunities that young people can get a full education. He mentioned that a serious competition had started between Gyumri and Yerevan branches.

“I had no doubt that we would definitely have a big surprise, but they exceeded my expectations,” the president said.

He recalled that when he was a lecturer at the Gyumri branch, he was convinced that you should be more responsible for your words and thoughts, because the students from Gyumri are different from the students from other parts of the country. According to the president, they do not just listen, but want to understand and perceive. According to Vahagn Khachaturyan, the lectures in Gyumri have always been held in a relaxed atmosphere.

The President mentioned that the only way to develop our country is to be educated, we have no alternative.

“We have no other way to develop the country, except to receive education, to develop science, we have no alternative. How many different ways we tried to choose different directions of our development, In the end, this remained the only opportunity we have. As a people, as a nation, as a state, this is the only opportunity.

“We will not have oil, we will not have gas, we must be able to receive the grace given by God, to be educated, to invest in science, to take our initiative, we must use it,” the president said.

The president did not give an interview, he was in a hurry for a consultation in the Shirak regional administration.

Nune AREVSHATYAN