According to Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Homeland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the people in Armenia have stood up and the “Resistance” movement will move forward.

“We have no doubt that we will achieve success, and that success belongs to all of us, to Armenia, to Artsakh and to the Armenian people,” he told reporters.

According to Vanetsyan, the citizens in the regions are scared because they threaten and say they will be fired.

“They say that if you are a businessman, there will be tax inspections, there were many provocateurs who, simply showing disgraceful behavior, tried to” tarnish “our meetings, but it did not succeed,” said the opposition figure, speaking about visits to the regions.



