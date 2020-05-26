We have no dispute with Qatar, insists senior Sudan official – Middle East Monitor

Sudan’s Vice-President of its Parliament, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — often called Hemeti — confirmed on Sunday that there’s no dispute with Qatar.

He mentioned: “We have no issues with Qatar or any other country,” Hemeti informed Sudania24. “We are building our relations in accordance with our national interests.”

He did, although, level out that events which he didn’t title “tried to generate disputes with Qatar” when the Transitional Military Council (TMC) took energy following the ousting of former President Omar Al-Bashir on 11 April final yr. Local media on the time reported that the TMC refused to obtain a Qatari delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, when he arrived in Khartoum.

The military management overthrew Al-Bashir, who had dominated Sudan since 1989 below the strain of fashionable protests that started in late 2018 towards the deteriorating financial and well being situations prevailing within the nation. A 39-month transitional interval began on 21 August final yr as a part of the efforts to enhance the nation’s financial and political state of affairs.

When requested about relations with Libya, Hemeti famous that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar rejected his initiative to reconcile with the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). The Sudanese official insisted that the military’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which he heads, will not be in Libya. “We have no links with any party there. Our forces cannot be mercenaries.”

Relations between Sudan and Libya are extensive and deep rooted, he affirmed. “That is why I led a reconciliation initiative between the GNA and the forces of Khalifa Haftar. The Libyan government agreed to the peace initiative, but Haftar, whom I contacted through mediators, rejected it.” He didn’t present additional particulars.

With the assist of some Arab and European international locations, Haftar’s militia has been waging a faltering assault since April 2019 to take management of Tripoli, the seat of the GNA. The marketing campaign has resulted in civilian deaths and accidents, in addition to intensive materials harm.

In one other context, Hemeti revealed that though the authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE had promised to pump $three billion into Sudan to assist the transitional part, solely the “deposit” of $500 million had been acquired so far. Some “political adversaries” — who he didn’t title — have “prevented” Sudan from receiving the stability, he added. There was no instant remark from Saudi Arabia and the UAE about this declare.