Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party, invites everyone to Freedom Square today, at 18:00, to sum up the week-long action.

“We will talk about our achievements, what we need to do, we will talk about our future plans, after which we will move to the Republic Square together to join the torchlight procession,” Vanetsyan stated during the live broadcast.

He reminded that he has been spending six nights in Freedom Square. During these days he has received positive energy from people, he has seen determination in them.

“I am convinced that we have no chance of failing, we will definitely achieve our main goal – we will have a strong homeland and an Armenian living with dignity,” the former director of the National Security Service stated.