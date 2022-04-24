On April 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a message on the occasion of the Genocide Remembrance Day.

“Dear compatriots, these days in Artsakh, as in mother Armenia, in different parts of the world, where at least one Armenian lives, we mourn and commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the 1.5 million innocent Armenians who fell victim to the state-sponsored 1915 Ottoman Turkey monstrous program.

It was a crime directed not only against the Armenian people, but also against the whole humanity, a stigma for all those who have not yet accepted and condemned it, paving the way for new massacres and crimes.

More than a hundred years after the Armenian Genocide, we are once again facing serious challenges, once again having to fight for national and universal values, for the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms, for the full realization of our natural right to live freely and independently on our own land.

In front of the eyes of the whole world, today Azerbaijan continues to openly pursue an anti-Armenian and belligerent policy towards the people of Artsakh, grossly violating and violating all the norms and principles of universally accepted and recognized international law.

The progressive humanity of the world must stand by the peaceful population of Artsakh, because we have no alternative, we are determined in our decision to live, to create in the land of our ancestors, a land sanctified by the blood shed by the thousands of sons of the Armenian people.

“For the sake of the memory of our holy martyrs, for the sake of the future of our generations, Artsakh must always be Armenian, standing and invincible,” the message reads.