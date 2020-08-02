We have new case renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

We are simply some days far from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, however that does not indicate that we will stop getting leakages about the upcoming gadgets that will introduce throughout this occasion. We have currently seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in lots of leakages, however we are constantly delighted to get some more prior to the gadgets end up being main.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra) main cases, consisting of a very first take a look at the”butt” pic.twitter.com/Adn7vupLFx — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 1, 2020

We have got a new batch of dripped images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, thanks toRoland Quandt These leakages do not reveal the Note 20 variations in all of their magnificence, however we get to see them in their new cases. There is a new leather cover for both the Note 20 Ultra and the routine Note20 We likewise get to see a couple of Smart Clear View covers with an antimicrobial covering, which is likewise called the S-View cover, and a routine flip cover without any S-View, however with a card pocket rather.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter