We have deaths every day due to gross failings by the authorities – Vanetsyan – Panorama

The brand-new workplace of Homeland celebration and Development Foundation was inaugurated in Artashat town onFriday The Head of the Party Artur Vanetsyan cut the red ribbon, after which a conference with advocates and celebration members was held.

Vanetsyan provided remarks throughout the conference, keeping in mind that over the brief time period the Foundation has actually provided effective outcomes through funding various tasks and efforts that brought concrete outcomes.

Reflecting on the continuous circumstance in Armenia, Vanetsyan mentioned to the serious circumstance in the county, firmly insisting the authorities have stopped working in all instructions due to the absence of reliable governance.

“I can state that due to gross failings people die every day. The news about new deaths has become a daily routine for the public which is a consequence of the mistakes by the authorities and their lack of understanding of the seriousness of the situation,” Vanetsyan worried, including more unfavorable repercussions will show up in the financial sphere.

“We may face an economic collapse soon and a serious downfall that would have implications on the social condition of each of us. Our party has always emphasized that a citizen in Armenia should live well, yet we see a serous decline because of the incompetent and incapable leadership,” Vanetsyan help.

Speaking of the current escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border, Vanetsyan pointed to the professionalism and guts of the Armenian ArmedForces “Glory to the RA Armed Forces that were able to prevent the unbridled provocations of the adversary on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border,” stated the Leader of Homeland celebration.