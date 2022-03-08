Home Armenia “We have crossed the point of irreversibility.” Sanctioned Russian oligarchs express... Armenia “We have crossed the point of irreversibility.” Sanctioned Russian oligarchs express concern over war Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email “We have crossed the point of irreversibility.” Sanctioned Russian oligarchs express concern over war Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “History of serving the nation.” farewell ceremony on the occasion of completing the mission of the RA Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador... Armenia Alen Simonyan and Ambassador Kopirkin discussed issues related to regional security Morning: Armenia Ridiculous situation in the National Assembly ․ The deputy minister was confused by Aghvan Vardanyan’s word “anger” Morning: Recent Posts Deputy PM և German Ambassador to Armenia Richter discusses a wide range of issues... The next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is scheduled for 15:00 Morning: Rumors said cop shot a teen. It was the other way around The citizen made “severely insulting” notes about the CP deputy Morning Putin called on the Council of Europe to influence Ukraine and make a real... Most Popular The concept of “tobacco substitute” will be reviewed. The urgent draft was adopted... The National Assembly adopted in the first reading the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to... The penitentiary employee became close with the detainee, tried to transport alcoholic beverages for... The preliminary investigation of the criminal case on the transfer of alcohol to a detainee for a bribe by the employee of "Nubarashen" penitentiary... Alen Simonyan received Sergey Kopirkin. They touched upon issues related to regional security Acting President of the Republic Alen Simonyan received on March 9 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. Issues... Russian Defense Ministry releases documents confirming Ki’s attack on Donbas The Russian Defense Ministry has released the secret order of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine on January 22, 2022 on the... It is the second day that our compatriots in Artsakh do not have heating,... The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to...