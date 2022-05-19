“Yesterday, the head of this committee made more or less statements that there is no public demand for Nikol’s removal in Armenia,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, stated today in front of the SRC building during the protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.
“How the Ministry of Justice destroyed what Soros’s upbringing destroyed, and now the State Revenue Committee uses it for political purposes,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan added, referring to SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan.
He mentioned ․ “We have information that very concrete steps are being taken against our supporters, the participants of the rally. One by one we fix the pressures on businessmen, who in one way or another support the opposition movement. We have come to warn you to exercise your responsibilities and authorities. Remain in your size, otherwise we will come next time with modest actions. ”
Luiza SUKIASYAN
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.