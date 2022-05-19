“Yesterday, the head of this committee made more or less statements that there is no public demand for Nikol’s removal in Armenia,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, stated today in front of the SRC building during the protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

“How the Ministry of Justice destroyed what Soros’s upbringing destroyed, and now the State Revenue Committee uses it for political purposes,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan added, referring to SRC Chairman Rustam Badasyan.

He mentioned ․ “We have information that very concrete steps are being taken against our supporters, the participants of the rally. One by one we fix the pressures on businessmen, who in one way or another support the opposition movement. We have come to warn you to exercise your responsibilities and authorities. Remain in your size, otherwise we will come next time with modest actions. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN