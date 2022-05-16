Prime Minister N. Pashinyan, we are convinced that we are hindered as investors

We, father and son Ararat and Artyom Ter-Antonyans, 2019 Hearing your call to invest in our homeland, we decided to establish a company engaged in the production of livestock green fodder in Armenia. To create the workshop, we talked to our friends Hakob Gozuboyukyan, Hrachya Mailyan, Gurgen Martirosyan, Armen Martirosyan and Edward Babayan, with whom we decided in which city and how we should start our activity. As a result of discussions with the latter, a decision was made to establish a workshop in the town of Vagharshapat (Echmiadzin), Armavir region, RA. According to the general agreement, the investments would be made by us, and all the above-mentioned participants should be engaged in the work related to the establishment of the workshop and the hydroponic method of growing green fodder, all the work of preparing the workshop for production. After reaching a general agreement, from 17.06.2019 to 15.08.2019. During this period, we made money transfers from the Russian city of Moscow to Armenia, which were received by the above-mentioned persons and used in the establishment of the workshop. 12.08.2019 A relevant agreement was signed to establish “Green Pid Production-Ararat” GAC LLC, which was subject to state registration on 16.08.2019. The shares of the organization were distributed as follows: 38% share with Hakob Gozuboyakyan together with Hrachya Mailyan, 10% share with Gurgen Martirosyan together with his brother Armen Martirosyan, and 52% share for me, Ararat Ter-Antonyan, with my son Artyom Ter-Antonyan together and I am the founding director to this day. After the money transfers to Armenia, the information on the work done at 33 Araratyan Street, Echmiadzin, Armavir Marz, RA, has always been transferred to us in Moscow, only in the form of PICTURES. :

By mutual agreement, we decided to carry out the company’s activities and use as a workshop the area located at 33 Araratyan Street, Echmiadzin city, Armavir region, for the use of which the lease agreement was to be signed in the name of our company – “Green Pid Production-Ararat” GAC LLC. While the lease agreement for the area was signed, we do not know why, with Hakob Gozuboyukyan (who is considered a partner) and the owner of the area, Edward Babayan, for a period of one year.

Then, Hakob Gozuboyukyan and another outsider, Ghukas Grigoryan, in 2019. He founded “GYDROPONIC GREEN PED” LLC on October 8, 2010 and it is noteworthy that with the mentioned newly established company they started operating the green fodder factory we established in Etchmiadzin, thus taking over our financial investments and the entire factory we established. At first glance, the existence of criminal intent in what was done by the mentioned persons is obvious, as after receiving the relevant transfers, equipping the mentioned factory with the necessary technical equipment, as well as concluding the lease agreement with the natural person named Hakob Gozuboyukyan, the owner of the area Edward Babayan had nothing left. than to create another company and operate that workshop for the same purposes and receive income. And now, they have signed a lease agreement again, this time for 20 years for 2021. Edward Babayan, the owner of the area, and their newly established LLC “HYDROPONIC GREEN PID”, the director of which is Marianna Khachatryan. At the same time, a new lease agreement is signed in 2021. Hakob Gozuboyukyan, who is the owner of the area, and Marianna Khachatryan, the director of “HYDROPONIC GREEN PED” LLC, who registered the territory on February 23, 2012. Ghukas Grigoryan has a 51% share, where Marianna Khachatryan is the director.

It should be noted that all the above-mentioned “crypto” participants are acting together with Hakob Gozuboyukyan in a 49% share of the total, as his close partners Hrachya Mailyan, as well as Armen and Gurgen Martirosyan, and other other hidden persons. It is this company, HYDROPONIC GREEN PID, that has started operating the green fodder factory we have created and established, and they are generating income and owning both our financial investments and the created property, products and the entire workshop (stilings, troughs). lathes, equipment, units, etc.). They decided to take advantage of the favorable conditions and without our participation started to do the same activities that we had to do in 2019. Founded on August 26, 2010 “Green Pid Production-Ararat” GAC LLC, Founding Director: Ararat Ter-Antonyans. I reported to the Armavir Region Police. The initiation of the case in the mentioned criminal case was rejected in 2019, our complaint addressed to the superior body on that occasion was also rejected, the latter also found that there are not sufficient grounds to initiate a criminal case. The decision to reject the initiation of a criminal case was also appealed by us in court and is currently in the Court of Appeals (Judge Mnatsakan Harutyunyan). The court session will take place in 2022. on May 23.

At the same time, we inform that the civil case ED / 24906/02/20 is also being examined in the proceedings of the Court of First Instance of the city of Yerevan, the judge is Tatevik Stepanyan.

We have been fighting for our investments in the courts of Armenia for 4 years already. We find and demand that the actions of the mentioned persons are subject to impartial and comprehensive investigation by the law enforcement bodies. It is necessary to take measures by the latter to eliminate the violations of the rights of us, the investors, and to compensate the financial damages caused.

Please also instruct, within your authority, the bodies dealing with the mentioned issues to act within the limits of legality and to conduct a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation of the case, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT the fact that TAKING from us, they have seized the RESULTS of our investments in Armenia. Initially, if it were not for our investments in Armenia in 2019. and there would not be the same green fodder factory in Vagharshapat.

ARTYOM TER-ANTONYAN

ARARAT TER-ANTONYAN

Letters were sent to the RA Prime Minister, his Chief of Staff, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Prosecutor, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Economy.

“Aravot” daily

14.05.2022: