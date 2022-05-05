The rally of the “Resistance” movement started today with a minute of silence in memory of the demonstrator who died of a heart attack today. Although the Yerevan Municipality assures that the ambulance was on the spot 7 minutes later, the NA Vice Speaker, MP of the “Armenia” faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated. “The citizen died because there was no ambulance in the area. “There are many security guards and police in this area, but the authorities of the day do not provide basic ambulances.” He demanded that from now on, there should always be an ambulance in the area. “The citizen went out to fight, spent the last hours of his life in this square. We are fighting and we know why, for what purpose, the will of the people is unstoppable. “

He said that since this morning many roads and streets have been closed in different cities of the RA, in the capital. “Our regional residents kept the Yerevan-Artashat highway, Sevan-Yerevan highway of Gegharkunik region, Martuni-Gavar highway, Yerevan-Ashtarak highway of Kotayk region, a car race took place in Aragatsotn region, there was a car race in Kapan city of Syunik region. The Yerevan-Ijevan interstate road is currently closed. From the morning, our compatriots in different streets of Yerevan, we all started and continued the demonstrations of disobedience. No matter how much the police claim that the streets are open, you have seen what is happening in the city all day. “Indeed, the people have stood up, our demand is clear, the public demand is formed.”

Ishkhan Saghatelyan suggested starting a march of disobedience on Sayat-Nova Street, then returning to the square to make new speeches. “We have something important to say about our future and the days ahead.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN