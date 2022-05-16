Vahe Hovhannisyan, a member of the “Alternative Projects” group, writes.



How will the situation develop?

A rather difficult situation has been created in Armenia, the underestimation of which will lead to big problems. The impression is that we do not evaluate the level of complexity with all objectivity.

There are many actors: the government, the opposition, the active society, a large observer society, the international community, neighbors, enemies.



Power:

He is waiting for the movement to subside. But this is a gross delusion. Suppose for a moment that there are no tents, no protests, no rallies. By and large, nothing will change. The situation can explode at any moment, from any spark.

A motivated public layer has been formed in the country around national ideas, and this never fades in any country. It is foolish to wait for that idea to die down.

This is a dual reality. Consolidation around a purely national idea does not fade, but the resource for growth is limited.



Opposition

Puts the exact formula. Bring each of you to the next rally. This is a simple, clear problem. Today X thousand people participate, as soon as that number became 2X, the situation will change significantly, it became 3X, the change of government will become inevitable.

The opposition poses the problem correctly, but does not find the solution: how to make X become 3X? Opposition: the main problem It is to find the solution to the right problem set by oneself. Of course, there are solutions.



Atmosphere:

Now an internal status quo, a state of balance has been created. The government is obviously tense, nervous, it is natural. It goes the way of arrests and initiating criminal cases. This will not give results.

If the nerves of the government give way, և force was used against the people who took to the streets, then the tension in the country will increase sharply, ացումը no one else can guarantee the removal of the government in a peaceful, smooth way!

The street, in its turn, does not have the weight to change the government.

Under the current conditions, no government can go to the conclusion of historic agreements, and in its internal life it will go into deep stagnation. This situation will be fixed by the international community, the mediators, and the government is nervous about it. But it will be fixed by Azerbaijan and Turkey.



External risk

We sing about Lao, Makhluto, Talaat’s assassination, Mush, Sassoun, as if we are forgetting today’s reality, the real danger that exists today from Azerbaijan and Turkey. No one has canceled that danger; no one has given a lasting guarantee, especially in the conditions of the protracted Ukrainian war. Consequently, the movement must become more constructive in its ideas, more perceptible to the outside world, in order to find allies outside and inside.

Let us state that at this moment the movement is difficult to understand.

a) for the international community. Anti-Turkishness cannot be the core of the national revival movement. The reality is that both Russia and the West use the Armenian-Turkish, Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogue. Another question is the quality of that dialogue և the dignified nature, which the current government is not able to provide for many well-known reasons.

b / For residents. The 80-million-strong Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, their allies are noticing the pronounced anti-Turkish nature of the process, is, of course, investigating.

c / և Unfortunately, for a significant part of the society, an observer society. For a large percentage of the public, this movement is still difficult to understand at the moment, it must be analyzed and taken into account when developing a strategy to increase the momentum of the movement.



Status of government

The most descriptive description of this moment, in my opinion, is the following. We have a totally rejected government, but it has not been removed yet!

It will be removed when the movement solves several potential problems. Or there will be new external signals.



Summary:

As this movement is a process motivated by a national idea, it cannot be extinguished. Its output may weaken, there may be active or less active episodes, but it will not fade. Nicole will go. when, how, with what continuity – the questions are unanswered at the moment.

From when, when the core of the movement becomes the content of Armenia’s reconstruction, will these issues be resolved quickly?

We did this. There will be a total, mass demand for change, a total demand for a new government, that public demand will be satisfied.

It should be noted that there is a real potential for political dialogue in the country, to prevent uncontrollable evil, dangerous instability in the country, but it is possible only in case of solving one specific problem – the removal of Nikol. Until that issue is not resolved, the country will continue to be like a barrel of gunpowder, because every new step of Nikol, every next speech, every next press conference can bring another spark and explode the society. The government systems and the structures that serve them must understand this as soon as possible.