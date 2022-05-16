“In the area where the police illegalities took place, some of our compatriots called 1-02, informed that there were injuries on the cars, property was damaged that did not exist before, property was missing from the car, monetary disappearances, “The police should be ready to be held accountable for all this,” said Aram Vardevanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction, at a press conference in France Square today.

According to him, his colleagues submitted reports to the Prosecutor General to assess the actions of the police in these cases. “Let the specific police realize that a very awkward situation will be created for them.”

According to him, there are decent policemen in the police system today who do their job in good faith.

Recalling the case of Gyumri, when people criticized adults for being abused, in connection with which a criminal case has been initiated today, he said that today the police are abusing citizens over 60, but no one condemns or demands that those policemen be abused. “Pave the asphalt” and words like that.

“I personally think that none of the policemen should” spread “the asphalt, because it is a genre of absurdity. We do not imagine that Armenia should be such a state. “But those policemen must be punished in accordance with the letter of the law,” he said.

In response to the question about sponsoring the police, Aram Vardevanyan said. “I have to say with regret that we have a situation where the police are given Pechenegs from private businesses. I was very impressed by that scene. All those decent policemen should realize that they will not rely on those Pechenegs for a gift. They must have a dignified life. “

Lusine BUDAGHYAN