Dear compatriots, we have a lot of work to do tomorrow morning, NA Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote on his Facebook page.





“I appeal to all public figures, active users of social networks, every Armenian concerned with the fate of Artsakh and Armenia, call on your followers to take to the streets tomorrow at 8 am to carry out acts of disobedience. Write about our actions on your social media pages, organize small groups with the help of your friends and followers, and close all the streets of Yerevan tomorrow morning. This is a very important job. Victory is near. “And may God help us all,” he said.