We have 665 new coronavirus cases ‘due to ‘massive failure to wear masks’ – prime minister – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the epidemiological situation in Armenia in a Facebook post, reporting a 665 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In his public post, the prime minister blame the record lot of the population’s “massive failure” to wear masks.

“We have 665 new cases of coronavirus even as we massively fail to wear masks. What are we doing wrong that our compatriots are demonstrating such a disregard for their own health, plus the health of the surrounding people.

“Is our government, which was formed based on a dialogue with the Citizen, required to use the language of coercion to talk to that Citizen to increase the latter’s willingness to preserve his or her precious health,” he said.