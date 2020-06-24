We have 20,000 lost jobs in the wake of economic crisis – expert – Armenian News

The dynamics of axed and re-opened jobs over the previous month reveals that the layoffs more and more affected the extra susceptible sectors of our financial system, an expert from the analytical heart Hayatsk (Insight) stated at present, contemplating the scenario completely logical.

During the broadcast Morning News with Lilit Tumanyan (ArmNews TV Channel), Lilia Amirkhanyan proposed focusing the evaluation on three main elements in contemplating the statistics introduced by the prime minister of Armenia. She referred to as consideration, in explicit, to the effectivity of the said reality, economic evaluation and economic insurance policies.

“In the wake of the economic crisis, we now actually have a loss of 20,000 jobs,” the expert stated, contemplating the impossibility of their re-opening “evidence of in-depth parameters” (inadequate economic immunity).

As for the organizations which have quickly closed down, Amirkhanyan attributed the enforced idleness to “inadequate anti-crisis measures”.

She referred significantly to 2 of them. “The first handled the privileged loans launched in the preliminary interval to handle the wants of the employers who had been able to proceed their relations with workers. Specialists warned of its inefficiency again then – as an additional credit score burden. What may have probably motivated an employer to tackle the additional credit score burden, refusing as an alternative to put off workers? And actual motivating mechanisms may have been launched, which wasn’t actucally carried out.

“As a result, we have a loss of 20,000 jobs at the moment,” she famous.

As the second main concern, the expert identified to the pay as you go revenue tax program, which she stated may have been efficient “if implemented timely”.

“As part of the anti-crisis measures, there are also other programs which could have secured an effectiveness indicator if introduced as a whole strategy in the initial period of the crisis or at least signaled the expected steps,” Amirkhanyan added.