“We had nothing to lose”

After certifying 11th, Vettel invested the opening stint of the race sitting beyond the points prior to pitting on Lap 29 for a set of soft tires, losing a position to Daniil Kvyat while doing so.

Vettel was Ferrari’s sole staying motorist in the race simply after half range after colleague Charles Leclerc was required to retire due to an electrical concern.

The four-time world champ was asked the Ferrari pit wall through group radio whether he need to handle his tires to try a one-stop technique, having actually increased to 5th location after vehicles ahead had pitted for a 2nd time.

Despite being surpassed by Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz in the closing phases, Vettel was able to hang on to seventh ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon after making his soft tires last 36 laps.

“It’s quite simple, we didn’t have anything to lose,” Vettel stated of the choice to switch to a one-stop technique.

“We were P11, and I think we were trying to offset until the end of the race, so obviously we were catching the cars in front.

“They pitted for their 2nd stop, however I was not in a rush to capture them and handling the tires. Then I was informed to push, which I did, and I was informed to make it to completion, or asked if I might make it to completion.

” I stated: ‘Well, you might have asked that 3 laps previously since I asked a number of …