We got our hopes up, and the Leafs got shut out. – TheLeafsNation

In a win or go house video game 5 the Leafs kinda blew it, and that’s putting it perfectly.

After the legendary resurgence of video game 4 spirits were high amongst Leafs fans! Going into the last video game of the series, it made good sense that this sensation rollovered for a lot of. We had Saturday to procedure and waited all the time Sunday in anticipation of what was to come. A lot was kept hush hush up till 2 hours prior to the video game where we saw something that had the possible to be a game-changer.

The @MapleLeafs have actually triggered forward Andreas Johnsson from hurt reserve. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) August 9, 2020

Andreas Johnsson backahead of schedule With him in, that suggested Robertson ran out the mix and the lines got a good shuffle.

Here’s how the blue & & white line up tonight. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EERIFIge4K — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 9, 2020

The very first forty minutes were a great deal of absolutely nothing. Columbus’ Zach Werenski ratings the very first objective of the video game at 6: 29 in the initially. The Leafs later on took a a lot of guys charge served byNylander The 2nd included a horrible cross-checking charge by Werenski that the Leafs might not profit from. In the 3rd duration, the sense of seriousness appeared to increase, however Liam Foudy scoring the Blue Jacket’s 2nd objective of the night …