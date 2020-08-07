We Finally Know How This Ancient Reptile Lived With Such an Absurdly Long Neck

Make a crocodile out of taffy. Take its head and pull on it up until its neck extends a great couple of metres from its body. If you squint, this might be what one odd-looking Triassic reptile called Tanystropheus appeared like. More or less.

This animal’s variety of ludicrously long fossilised neck bones has actually puzzled the heck out of palaeontologists for almost 170 years. By utilizing CT scans to unload the crushed skulls of the reptiles’ remains, scientists have actually now solved some irritating concerns surrounding this unusual animal.

Specimens of Tanystropheus can reach more than 5 metres (16 feet) in length, with its tail comprising approximately a 3rd of its length, and its body possibly a quarter. The rest is all neck.

Tanystropheus sizes compared to a human. (Spiekman, et al., Current Biology, 2020)

“Tanystropheus appeared like a stubby crocodile with a really, long neck,” says palaeontologist Olivier Rieppel from Chicago’s Field Museum.

Why this reptile progressed such extended measurements is a total secret. The reality no one might determine whether it chose to be immersed in water or to lumber about on land just made it more difficult to pick any conclusions.

Part of its oddness is the shape of the neck bones. Unlike those in a snake or lizard, the cervical vertebrae in Tanystropheus fossils are extended like a giraffe’s. In reality, when its remains were very first discovered in 1852, the scattered bones were assumed to be the extended wing bones of a flying pterosaur.

Not all of …