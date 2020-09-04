We Finally Have Another Life-Saving Medication For The Sickest COVID-19 Patients

Commonly available anti-inflammatory drugs have been found to reduce the mortality rate of the sickest COVID-19 patients by 20 percent, researchers said on Thursday.

Professor Anthony Gordon, of Imperial College London, was part of a British team investigating the effectiveness of hydrocortisone on people on ventilators in intensive care.

The results of the UK study were compared with those of six others around the world also looking at whether similar corticosteroid drugs could be used in treatment.

“Taking the data from all the seven trials combined, in the patients who weren’t treated with steroids, about 40 percent died from this severe COVID-19,” Gordon told AFP.

“In the groups that were given the various steroids, 32 percent, roughly, died, so that’s a 20 percent reduction in the risk…

“That means if you treat 100 patients giving them steroids, you would expect to save eight lives, which is really impressive to see a result like that.”

The head of Britain’s state-run National Health Service in England, Simon Stevens, called it a “further weapon in the armoury in the worldwide fight against COVID-19”.

“Just as we did with dexamethasone, the NHS will now take immediate action to ensure that patients who could benefit from treatment with hydrocortisone do so,” he added.

Gordon, who combines…