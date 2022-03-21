During our meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu, the further process of normalization of relations was discussed, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

“During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to advance this process without preconditions, and finally to crown it with the establishment of relations and the opening of borders between the two countries,” said Ararat Mirzoyan, referring to his meeting with Cavusoglu at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.