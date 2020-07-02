We Don’t Tolerate Lawlessness, This Isn’t Seattle

Authorities announced terrorism, rioting, and assault charges for violent protesters in Oklahoma City late a week ago, taking a shot at lawless Seattle in the act.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater announced the charges, suggesting such harsh penalties would be a deterrent of future crimes.

“This is not Seattle,” declared Prater. “We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here.”

Two individuals charged with terrorism, in line with the Oklahoman, set fire to a sheriff’s van as well as still another business, with one “saying every single one of those that kill Black people need to die and ‘that’s what happens when you got numbers outside.’”

A third allegedly used brass knuckles to break windows at the business.

According to police reports, “several people” inciting rioters “were carrying flags” that were recognized as belonging to groups such as “Antifa” and “the original Oklahoma flag … currently adopted by Oklahoma Socialists.”

Good, we need more of this every where. “’This is not Seattle’: Oklahoma protesters hit with terrorism charges” https://t.co/sm639amv9F — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 28, 2020

Years In Prison

Five other individuals were charged with interfering in an effort to interview a witness to a homicide.

“Also charged Friday were five defendants identified as involved in the painting of murals in downtown Oklahoma City this week,” the report reads.

“They are accused in an incitement to riot charge of interfering with a police sergeant who was trying to take a homicide witness for an interview at police headquarters Tuesday.”

According to the Oklahoman, those charged with one of these serious crimes “could be sentenced to years in prison.”

Let’s hope so – this is where they belong.

Oklahoma wants you to realize that if you start rioting within their state you better anticipate to be called a “terrorist” and all set to go to prison because they’re not Seattle 🤣👊🏿https://t.co/PNCjNh80fu — ✭ Wayne Dupree ✭ (@WayneDupreeShow) June 29, 2020

Act Like Terrorists

Prater’s jab at Seattle involves the Democrat-controlled city allowing protesters to commandeer a six-block portion of the city resulting in anarchy and preventing the police from answering violent crimes.

Shootings in or near the area have increased in the past week, leading to demands authorities to reestablish law and order.

The ACLU has denounced the terrorism charges against rioters in Oklahoma as too extreme.

Prater’s reaction to them?

“When you act like a terrorist, you will be treated like a terrorist.”

It’s about time.