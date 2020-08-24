“We don’t hold any grudges” | Local

Meanwhile, Dot remained in the United States participating in organisation school.

Despite the cross country, their love did not dim.

Jack at the age of 20 and Dot at the age of 19 wound up getting wed on Saturday,Aug 5, 1950.

The couple got married in the front year of Dot’s moms and dads’ home in Abbeville at 5 p.m. The couple’s Presbyterian pastor, who likewise taught a Bible class at their high school, wound up experiencing the marital relationship.

“We just had our family and some cousins,” Dot stated. “A few friends.”

Jack remembered Dot’s cousin really played the piano for their wedding event.

“It didn’t rain,” Dot stated. “We were taking a chance, weren’t we, at 5 o’clock on a summer day.”

“It was the prettiest spot in the yard,” Jack remembered. “There was a tree that we stood beside and front of.”

A picture reveals the couple– Jack in his U.S. Army consistent and Dot in her white bridal gown– in front of the tree on that day 70 years earlier.

As newlyweds, Dot and Jack resided in Alexandria, Virginia, at Fort Belvoir, where their very first child, Cheryl, was born.