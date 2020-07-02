We don’t have to have chaos when America votes this fall (opinion)

Moreover, a single polling place for a large county makes it unjustifiably harder for a lot of to exercise their fundamental right to vote and is especially galling in a city with a large minority population. Opening just one polling place in Louisville, for example, surely disenfranchised voters who found the transportation hurdles insurmountable, with a disproportionate effect on minority voters.

Turnout was high. Again, any disenfranchisement is indefensible, and the lack of polling places on the final day of voting contributed to the problems that occurred. But by and large, Kentucky avoided the massive debacles that occurred in places like Georgia and Wisconsin.

What lessons can the nation take from Kentucky’s experience? Can Kentucky’s election process — which, to make sure, needs tweaking for November — be utilized in other areas?

The first key was that Kentucky started planning early. Back in mid-March, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams used their joint authority to postpone the primary , originally scheduled for May 19, to June 23. That five-week delay gave the state vital time to work on an agenda.

Early planning, for example, offered hawaii enough time to create a new online portal for voters to request an absentee ballot, which improved accessibility for voters and eased the work of county clerks.

Contrast that process with what happened in Ohio and Wisconsin. In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine sought a judicial order to delay the election, and once rebuffed, he did it anyway — just a day before Election Day. In Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued a last-minute order to delay that state’s election just before in-person voting was set to begin, leading to court challenges and voters risking their health in long lines to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

Early planning, not last-minute changes, is essential for a straightforward voting process that minimizes confusion. We need to start planning November now.

Second, Kentucky law required the Governor and Secretary of State to come together to craft a plan for the primary, also it so happens that those offices are held by members of different political parties. Neither could act unilaterally. Thus, Beshear and Adams had to come to the table in the spirit of compromise.

Contrast that again with the partisan bickering in Wisconsin, where the Democratic Governor and Republican-controlled legislature could not even agree on whether to hold a discussion of how to run the election fairly, with the Governor calling an unique legislative session and the legislature adjourning it straight away.

Third, the Kentucky compromise gave something to both sides. Neither received everything they wanted. Governor Beshear sought expansive vote-by-mail, but instead of mailing every one a ballot automatically, as occurs seamlessly in some other states, hawaii changed its rules from requiring a reason to vote via absentee ballot to allowing every one to claim a “medical emergency” as their excuse. Secretary Adams had campaigned against vote-by-mail but recognized how important it was for voting within a pandemic.

In exchange, Adams achieved one of his campaign goals in starting the process of cleaning up the voter rolls: as part of the deal, the state mailed every voter an informational postcard about how precisely to vote in the principal, and any postcards that bounced right back are to be used in the first of a multi-step process to update the rolls or remove people who have outdated information from the registration list.

This spirit of compromise also helped political leaders of both sides issue a unified message about how the election process would work, encouraging all voters to request an absentee ballot should they did not need assistance at the polls. Both sides won. Or more specifically, the voters won.

Of course, it’s possible that the Kentucky plan is not replicable for other, larger states that need to process many millions of votes. There is really a scalability concern in having robust vote-by-mail and an acceptable number of polling places. But the foundation of the process are transferable anywhere: early planning, an element bipartisan compromise, and a real give-and-take between political actors that leads to a unified message.

Now Kentucky, and other states, must adopt these same plans for November. Our elections usually feel “compromised” by political actors who adopt rules solely for his or her own self-interest. But we, as voters, must demand a different sort of election compromise: one where policymakers of both sides are forced to bond, especially within a pandemic, to create rules that maximize the rights of all valid voters to cast a ballot.