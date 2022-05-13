The participants of the resistance march continue to blockade the third building of the Government. During the protest action, RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan stated that their struggle is not to be in power, but to have good power.

“We want our country to be ruled by people who deserve it. We want the Minister of Education so that we do not feel ashamed when that person represents a country, that we do not feel ashamed when that person, on the one hand, is supposedly engaged in raising our children, on the other hand, participates in the sale of our homeland.

We want such power. We do not want power, we want good power. This is our difference from Nikol, this is our difference from all the other people, who once sit in a chair, then it is not possible to tear them with a “lion”. “If we do not tear it with a sledgehammer, we will throw it together with a chair,” said Armen Ashotyan.

He added that as a result of this struggle, the Armenian will regain his dignity, as he has been for 30 years, he will be able to look at the eyes of the world with pride again.

“We are fighting not to have the reputation of a kneeling nation, not to have the reputation of an unworthy nation. That fame was brought to us by Nikol, և with his removal the honor, dignity, dignity of the Armenian nation will be restored.

“No one else outside will ask me, how did it happen that the man who lost the war became prime minister and I do not have the answer to that question,” said Armen Ashotyan.

The RPA vice-president emphasized that there are defeats in the war, it is not a shame to lose, it is a shame, it is unworthy to have a traitorous leader who has put our homeland up for auction in different capitals of the world.