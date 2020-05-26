‘We do not tolerate racism’: Bank fires dog walker who called police on black birdwatcher in Central Park

A girl who called police to say she was being “threatened” by “an African-American man” after a birdwatcher in New York’s Central Park requested her to look at guidelines about preserving her dog on the leash has been fired by her employer.

The mutual fund Franklin Templeton tweeted that it had sacked Amy Cooper after surprising video of the confrontation emerged on the weekend.

It mentioned: “Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton.”

