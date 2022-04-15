Hayk Mamijanyan, MP of the NA “I have honor” faction, presented during the parliamentary briefings, on the basis of which the opposition confidently declares that in case of a change of government, it is possible to achieve results in the Artsakh issue.

“Very simple ․ empirical experience, because for decades the Armenian diplomacy has managed to ensure that the Armenian positions of the real international community, in particular, the co-chairing countries, are in the same circle, on the same page. “If we have succeeded in that before, we will succeed in the future as well,” the deputy said.

Hayk Mamijanyan also answered the most frequently asked question why the opposition is delaying.

“We do not hesitate, we just have the opportunity for one” shot “, we do not have the opportunity to carry out unprepared, detailed unplanned actions. And because of that we need some time to work out the actions clearly, to present them to the public. “It is a matter of a very short period of time,” said the deputy of the “I have honor” faction.