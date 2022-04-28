I am with the struggle, with all those who are fighting against these things (meaning the RA authorities, ed.). They are all possible for me. Fighting against nothing is not a policy, it is a moral feature, RA Honored Artist Davit Amalyan told Aysor.am.

“I am not in Armenia at the moment, I am not with the fighters for that. “If I were in Armenia, I would not have risen to the platform, but I would definitely be among the people who came out to fight,” he said.

Touching upon the use of force by the police against the protesters, Davit Amalyan emphasized that there are many people in that system who are disgusted with the government, but are forced to do their job, in their opinion, serve the state.

“But they must understand that this is not a state. a state must be built. But not by a coup, as the current government did. We do not want a coup, but a change of people. I do not consider Nikol, those who believe in Nicolas and Nicole as a state. They just seized power.

Today I want a state, even with a bad person, but a state. We do not have a state today, because the authorities are anti-state, those who do not like the state, “disgusted” by the state. I do not understand the “former-present” better, I do not admire all the authorities, I can not say that they were very good.

But now it is not their problem and theirs. We literally have a leader who is nothing, that is, we do not have a leader.

“I want to have a leader, and then we will decide whether it is good or not,” said David Amalyan.