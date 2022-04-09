“We are not a testing ground, Armenia is not a testing ground. “Neither biological weapons, nor viruses,” with these calls, today the youth union of the “Alliance” party marched to the US Embassy in Armenia, demanding justifications for the real activity of biological laboratories operating in our country.

The head of the youth union of the “Alliance” party Denis Poghosyan stated that we can not be an instrument in the hands of international players ․ “Recently, during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russian troops discovered biological laboratories. It turned out that biological weapons were produced in them under the name of “laboratory”. There are biological laboratories in Armenia and we do not have a guarantee that they do not produce biological weapons, because no one allows international inspections and monitoring to take place in them. It should be done by objective countries that have no interests in the region. “

According to Denis Poghosyan, if it turns out that biological weapons are produced in biological laboratories in Armenia, it will deserve public reproach ․ “We will not give a place and a break. We have a substantiation that the laboratories in our country are funded by the Pentagon and used not only against Armenia, but also for geopolitical interests. We do not agree that biological weapons should be produced in our country. If some are sure that it is not produced, then they should allow international monitoring. It can be Canada, Japan, Russia, the Republic of South Africa. “

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently stated about the biological laboratories discovered in Ukraine. “The Kremlin is making a special report on Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories to justify its attacks.” In March of this year, the US Embassy in Armenia issued a statement saying that the allegations about biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine were absurd. On the topic of biological laboratories, Russia, in turn, recently claimed that there is a secret NATO biological laboratory in Azerbaijan.

The study of the “Armenian Center for American Studies” on the concerns about the goals of the activities of the American biological laboratories in Armenia is here.

Luiza SUKIASYAN