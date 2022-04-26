Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party, referred to the protest actions that took place today on Facebook and presented the upcoming actions.

Arthur Vanetsyan emphasized that the use of brutal force by the police against the young people carrying out protest actions could not stop the growing struggle.

“I want to warn everyone that by using force you will not achieve any result. “Please, all of you, stay within the limits of legality, stay within the limits of the law, because believe me, the days of this government are numbered,” everyone will answer before the law, “said Arthur Vanetsyan.

He informed that the protest actions will continue today. The opposition figure called on the citizens concerned with the fate of the homeland to gather in Freedom Square from 18:00, from where a march will start in the central streets of the city.

The participants of the march will move from Azatutyan Avenue to Mashtots Avenue, then to Koryun crossroads, Teryan, Tumanyan streets, then they will return to Freedom Square, where the struggle will continue with a clear expectation of the final result in a short time.

“I hope you woke up, I hope we do not have a country that is ready to give in to the enemy. “We will all achieve the result in a very short time,” Arthur Vanetsyan stated.