"We did not give a mandate to the criminal group of collaborators to engage in patriotism" ․ Aspram Krpeyan |: Morning

“On April 25, we started our march from Ejjan for the sake of eternal Armenia. We have covered more than 175 km, today we are here in the capital Yerevan, “said Aspram Krpeyan, the daughter of the” Armenia “faction, the daughter of the leader of the RA National Hero Tatul Krpeyan, the leader of the march group starting from Ijan, during the opposition rally in France Square.

Referring to the policy pursued by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, he said ․ “We did not give a mandate to the criminal group of collaborationists to be engaged in patriotism. We say no to the Turks, to the Azerbaijanis, to the de facto Turkish subjects, to the Armenian authorities. The collaborationists have only a few days left, because there is no Armenia without Artsakh, there is no Artsakh without Armenia. It will be eternal Armenia. “

“Hayastan” faction MP Aram Vardjanyan stated “Nikol Pashinyan allegedly promises peace, but every day he brings blood and deaths. Our agenda is one – the removal of Nicole, so that there is real peace. It’s its begging policy, which we say no to. We have heroes, talented people, how can we be like that? We have given a boost to our new awakening. Naturally, we all understand that in 30 years there have been big, small, medium mistakes, there have also been impudent officials, bad judges, but one thing is clear, there will be no return to the bad habits that still exist today. ”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan