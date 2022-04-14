The current legal and political status of the Artsakh Republic was formed through 3 referendums expressing the will of the people, under the influence of the Constitution adopted as a result of them and through a national agreement established in previous years between all segments of the Armenians.

The Armenians of Artsakh are well aware of the price of peace. The statehood of Artsakh and the right to live freely and independently in the historical homeland are absolute values, and even the threat of war cannot keep them with us. Any negotiation process for the annexation of Artsakh to Azerbaijan by the agenda of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace, as well as the signing of a document arising from it, undermines not only the statehood of Artsakh, but also the inalienable right of Artsakh Armenians to live in their historical homeland.

We demand that the Armenian authorities abandon their current catastrophic position and be guided exclusively by those values. No government has the right to lower the bar of negotiation of the status unacceptable for Artsakh under the pretext of peace, as well as the internationally recognized right to self-determination.

On behalf of the Armenians of Artsakh, we appeal to the Armenians around the world to stand together and resolutely with Armenia and Artsakh, our brothers and sisters, in this just struggle. To our colleagues in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, do not deviate from the line of the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia of July 8, 1992.

During the very important peacekeeping mission for the Russian leadership, not to give an opportunity to anyone to exploit the emerging problems as a basis for questioning the further security of the people of Artsakh. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, regardless of other differences, should make efforts to maintain the format with the only international mandate for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.