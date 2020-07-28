We could have pricing, storage options and battery sizes for every iPhone 12 variant

We keep getting more iPhone 12 leakages as we get closer to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked occasion. The newest leakage, nevertheless, includes lots of interest information about the brand-new iPhone lineup.

iPhone 12 Prices

12 5G (5.4″)

(64 GB $699)

128 GB $749

258 GB $849 12 Max 5G (6.1″)

(64 GB $799)

128 GB $849

256 GB $949 12 Pro (6.1″)

128 GB $1049

256 GB $1149

512 GB $1349 12 Pro Max (6.7″)

128 GB $1149

256 GB $1249

512 GB $1449 Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

We could currently have the rates for every iPhone 12variant According to @komiya_kj, the brand-new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will begin for $699 with 64 GB in storage; the 128 GB variation would cost $749 and the 256 GB variation, $849 The 6.1-inch 12 Max would begin at $700, then $849 and $949 in its 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, respectively. Moving on to the higher-end designs, the 6.1-inch 12 Pro would begin at $1,049 with 128 GB in storage; the 256 GB variant would cost $1,149, and the variation with 512 GB would cost $1,349 Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max would begin at $1,149 with 128 GB, $1,249 2ith 256 GB and $1,449 with 512 GB.

iPhone 12 line Batteries

12 2227 mAh (A2471)

12 Max 2815 mAh (A2479)

12 Pro 2775 mAh (A2431)

12 Pro Max 3687 mAh (A2466) — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 28, 2020

The leaker likewise thinks that the non-5G versions will be $50 to $100 less costly than the gadgets we simply pointed out, and he likewise declares that the iPhone 12 will include a 2,227 mAh battery, the 12 Max would have a 2,815 mAhbattery The 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max would include a 2,775 mAh and 3,687 mAh battery, respectively.

Source Apple Informed

Via Twitter