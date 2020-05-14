MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough criticized Donald Trump’s strategy to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday as a chyron on “Morning Joe” highlighted the President’s social media habits.

“TRUMP SPENDS MOTHER’S DAY TWEETING AND RETWEETING 100 TIMES,” the chyron learn.

Scarborough: ‘America would be far better off’ if Trump left workplace

Co-host Mika Brzezinski requested Scarborough what the GOP might do to “make a difference” within the struggle towards the COVID-19 to probably save extra lives, to which Scarborough advised that Trump ought to go away workplace as a result of “America would be far better off.”

Will you get down in your knees, begging and pleading for it, Morning Joke? @JoeNBC

It nonetheless will not occur however we might use the pathetic leisure worth.https://t.co/iFt4k0dGbr — Lord Remo (@Lordremo) May 11, 2020

RELATED: Biden Weakly Dodges Rape Charges On MSNBC

“So, Joe … I ask you, what could the Republicans do at this point?” Brzezinski contemplated. “Who are the Republicans who could make a difference? And what is it that they could do? Why are they so afraid? Of course, the backdrop of this is if we all agree, that if something was said to this president, if they were able to close in on him, perhaps more lives could be saved.”

Scarborough replied, “Well, you know, people always talk about when Arizona conservative icon Barry Goldwater went to the White House and actually told Richard Nixon that it was time to leave. That’s not what we’re even asking here, though I believe America would be far better off.”

Morning Joe on the Coronavirus: “Lives could be saved” if Trump agreed to depart workplace. “America can be much better off … Senior residents can be far safer.” pic.twitter.com/7kZFdfsgPI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2020

‘Morning Joe’ claims Americans can be safer if Trump wasn’t within the White House

“(S)enior citizens would be far safer. We could face this crisis far better if Donald Trump did leave office,” Scarborough continued.

“That’s not going to happen, but, you know, we’re not talking about 50 Republicans here,” the MSNBC host went on. “We’re not talking about 30 Republicans. Five Republicans going over there, saying, ‘Mr. President, we’re not asking you to leave, we’re just asking you to do your job.”

No we wouldn’t, we’d nonetheless have you ever and the Dem jackasses to cope with! Dems are making everybody endure! https://t.co/RCc1lwm3rO — Pam (Cox) Hill (@pshill2010) May 11, 2020

RELATED: Joe Scarborough Accuses Republicans Of Wanting To ‘Euthanize’ Seniors To Save The Economy

“We have people suffering in our districts, we have people suffering in our states, we have to get people back to work, but your own doctors have been telling you for months now that can’t happen without a robust testing regimen where we can test and trace, Mr. President, and you keep refusing to do that,” he added.

Scarborough finishe, “You’re the only person in this government that can have a national approach to testing, to tracing, to treating, to doing the sort of things that we need to do to reopen our economies, to save our businesses in our states.”